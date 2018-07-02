Former player Jose 'Piculin' Ortiz speaks during a tribute before the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 qualifying match between Mexico and Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Puerto Rico's Jose Juan Barea (R) in action against Mexico's Gabriel Giron (L) during the China FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 qualifying match between Puerto Rico and Mexico in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Puerto Rico's Javier Mojica (R) and Ramon Clemenete (L) in action against Mexico's Irwin Avalos Barea (C) during the China FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 qualifying match between Puerto Rico and Mexico in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Puerto Rico beat Mexico 84-79 on Sunday at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan in their second match of the third qualifying window for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China and now stands second in Group C with a 4-2 record, while Mexico has 3 wins and 3 losses.

The Mexicans arrived in the Caribbean country looking strong after a surprise 78-70 win on Thursday over the United States, while Puerto Rico was also looking to repeat its performance after beating Cuba 84-80 on the same day.

In a close match, both teams were neck in neck in the beginning until a basket by center Jorge Bryan Diaz and a three-pointer by shooting guard David Huertas put Puerto Rico ahead by 20-11.

The home team, coached by former international Eddie Casiano, kept the lead throughout the first quarter, ending it 25-18.

The Puerto Ricans, backed by a 7,000-strong crowd, edged further ahead in the second quarter with Huertas scoring one of his five three-pointers of the match, but Mexico fought back to end the period at 44-39.

The two teams continued to match each other, and the third quarter ended at 62-61 in favor of Puerto Rico.

Mexico led briefly in the final quarter but Gian Clavell scored two back-to-back three-pointers to give the locals a 73-68 lead, which they stuck to until the end.

This was Puerto Rico's second straight win of the third qualifying window, after having beaten Cuba at the same venue.

Puerto Rico will play their next match against Panama on Sep. 14 at the same venue and then travel to Argentina to play against the hosts on Sep. 17.