A pumpkin sculpture at The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, USA, October 23, 2021. EFE/Jorge Fuentelsaz

Pumpkins at The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, USA, October 23, 2021. EFE/Jorge Fuentelsaz

Visitors at The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, USA, October 23, 2021. EFE/Jorge Fuentelsaz

Pumpkin season in full swing as the US gears up for Halloween

Halloween fever is in full swing in the United States, a time of year when carved pumpkins, or jack o’lanterns, adorn storefronts, bars and porches on the run up to October 31.

In the United States, where Halloween spirit runs particularly strong, the pumpkins are joined by a host of traditional decorations from skeletons to spiderwebs and witches to werewolves. EFE

