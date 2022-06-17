Russian political activists and members of the group Pussy Riot, (L-R) Diana Burkot, Anton Ponomarev, Masha Alyokhina and Olga Borisova, perform on stage, during a concert at the Kaserne in Basel, Switzerland, 14 June 2022. EFE/EPA/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Russian political activists and members of the group Pussy Riot, Masha Alyokhina (L), and Olga Borisova (R), perform on stage, during a concert at the Kaserne in Basel, Switzerland, 14 June 2022. EFE/EPA/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Olga Borisova, a member of the Russian feminist punk-rock band Pussy Riot, during an interview with Efe in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, 17 June 2022. EFE/Ramón de la Rocha

Pussy Riot: They can beat us, imprison us, but we are still fighting

Olga Borisova, a member of the Russian feminist punk-rock group Pussy Riot, believes fear is no obstacle to activism.

Borisova, who was on the Spanish island of Tenerife to receive the Alan Turing Award for her efforts fighting for LGBT rights in Russia, sat down with Efe to talk activism, emotional burnout and the need to stay true to yourself when fighting for something you believe in.

She said Russia’s president Vladimir Putin has been striving to gag the band for the last decade. EFE

