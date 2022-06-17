Olga Borisova, a member of the Russian feminist punk-rock group Pussy Riot, believes fear is no obstacle to activism.
Borisova, who was on the Spanish island of Tenerife to receive the Alan Turing Award for her efforts fighting for LGBT rights in Russia, sat down with Efe to talk activism, emotional burnout and the need to stay true to yourself when fighting for something you believe in.
She said Russia’s president Vladimir Putin has been striving to gag the band for the last decade. EFE
nda/ch/jt