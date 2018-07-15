Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (C-L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-R) have talks during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino (C) pose with a ball during a symbolic ceremony of transferring World Cup hosts powers to Qatar at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KADOBNOV

The president of Russia on Sunday offered to give 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar the opportunity to share Russia's organizing lessons learned through hosting 2018 World Cup, as the tournament builds to a crescendo in the final match between France and Croatia later Sunday.

Vladimir Putin spoke to Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during a ceremony at the Kremlin to symbolically transfer the World Cup hosting powers to Qatar, which was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"I am sure that our friends from Qatar will carry out the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the same level. And of course, we are ready to share the experience we have gained hosting the tournament this year with our friends from Qatar," Putin said.

Putin also gave al-Thani the soccer ball to be used during Sunday's final.

Al-Thani expressed his hope that Qatar's national team would repeat the Russian team's success, which reached its first-ever World Cup quarterfinal.

Infantino enthusiastically proclaimed "We have all fallen in love with Russia... in four years, we will all fall in love with Qatar."

Earlier this week, FIFA's president confirmed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is to take place from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.