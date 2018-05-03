Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-R) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino (C-L) hold their fan ID card while posing for a picture at the fan ID distribution center of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) attend a meeting of the Supervisory Board of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Local Organising Committee in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), and Krasnodar territory governor Veniamin Kondratyev (R) inspect the renovated Fisht Stadium, which will host some matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2018 in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday assured the head of FIFA, soccer's world governing body, that everything is ready for the 2018 World Cup to start on June 14.

"A great deal has been done. We are beginning the most important phase: the meticulous adjustment of all the mechanisms involved in the championship," Putin told FIFA president Gianni Infantino and other members of the organizing committee during a meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Putin then asked Russian regional leaders for their "constant attention and personal involvement in organizing this work," as the burden on their respective administrations is expected to grow during the World Cup.

In addition, Putin stressed the importance of guaranteeing security during the event, but urged security personnel to treat fans with tact and restraint.

Putin and Infantino took the opportunity to display their official Fan IDs to the press. The card will be necessary to enter any stadium during the World Cup.

After meeting with Putin in February, Infantino said he was convinced that the World Cup in Russia would be the best ever.