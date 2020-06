Russian Air Force Su-25 jets fly over Red Square leaving trails of smoke in colors of national flag during the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in WWII, Moscow, Russia, 24 June 2020. EFE/EPA/PAVEL GOLOVKIN

Russian soldiers dressed in Red Army World War II uniforms march during the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in WWII, in the the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 24 June 2020. EFE/EPA/PAVEL GOLOVKIN

Russian soldiers wearing WWII uniforms march during the military parade in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 24 June 2020.. EFE/EPA/EVGENY BIYATOV / HOST PHOTO AGENCY

Russian military servicemen take part in a military parade, marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat, in Moscow, Russia, 24 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian MI-28 military helicopters fly above the Kremlin during a military parade, marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat, in Moscow, Russia, 24 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday defended the "true" role of the Soviet Army in the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II during a Victory Day military parade attended by only a handful of world leaders due to the pandemic.

The Russian leader also used the occasion to call for a new global security system to tackle the challenges of the modern world. EFE-EPA

