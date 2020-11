A view of the Pfizer production site in Puurs near Antwerp, Belgium, 16 November 2020. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A view of the Pfizer production site in Puurs near Antwerp, Belgium, 16 November 2020. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A view of the Pfizer production site in Puurs near Antwerp, Belgium, 16 November 2020. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

From beer brewing to producing the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19, the Belgian town of Puurs, population 26,000, has taken on an essential role in the campaign against the pandemic.

“We have a good combination for the health of the people, Covid vaccine and good Duvel beer,” the town’s mayor, Koen van Der Heuvel, tells Efe in an interview. EFE-EPA

clg/jt