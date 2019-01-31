Moriyasu Hajime (L), head coach of Japan, and Felix Sanchez Bas (R), head coach of Qatar, attend a photo call one day before the final match in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Qatar's national soccer team will seek to complete their surprise 2019 Asian Cup campaign with a maiden title when the Gulf team takes on Japan in the tournament final, Qatar's Spanish coach Felix Sanchez said Thursday.

Qatar has made history not only by reaching the final for the first time ever, but also by doing so without conceding a single goal over the past six games, on their way to the championship match.

"Hopefully, we can have one more good performance. One of the key things for us is that there is a great team spirit, everyone is working together to achieve the same result," Sanchez said at a press conference ahead of Friday's final.

"The players are determined to get the victory we want by putting in one more huge effort against Japan so that we can make the Qatari people happy once again and make history," Sanchez stressed.

Appearing in its tenth tournament since debuting in 1980, Qatar - who is set to host the 2022 World Cup - did not get past the quarterfinals in its nine previous appearances at the Asian Cup.

"When we arrived to play in the AFC Asian Cup, our target was to test ourselves against everyone, to be able to compete against all the teams here, and to be able to hold our own against the very best in Asia," Sanchez said.

Qatar earned a morale-boosting 4-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in the semifinal to deny the UAE hosts an opportunity to compete in their second Asian Cup final; the first UAE final being in 1996 when they lost to Saudi Arabia.

The home side UAE fans were not pleased Tuesday with the UAE's defeat against Qatar, throwing shoes and bottles after the match at celebrating Qatari players.

The UAE fan reaction mirrored the complex and tense political relations between the UAE and Qatar, two Gulf rivals.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia, among other Gulf and Arab countries, imposed a blockade in June, 2017 on Qatar over allegations of Qatari support for terror groups, something that Doha has denied.

Meanwhile, Japan has already won the Asian Cup a record four times; the last Asian Cup coming to the Japanese in their 2011 win over Australia.

Japan coach Takuya Takagi has the chance to guide his team to the title as he did as a player, when he scored the winner against Saudi Arabia in the 1992 final.

"Tomorrow as a team we would like to try to take the trophy back home, but I am not too interested in what it means to me, I just want to celebrate the title," Takuya told journalists on the eve of the final.