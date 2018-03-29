Venus Williams of the USA reacts against Danielle Collins of the USA during their quarterfinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 28 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Danielle Collins of the USA celebrates her win against Venus Williams of the USA during their women's quarterfinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 28 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

The American Danielle Collins, who entered the Miami Open as qualifier, will play against Latvian world No. 5 Jelena Ostapenko in the semi-finals after beating Wednesday the eighth-seeded compatriot Venus Williams 6-2 and 6-3.

Collins, who eliminated Puerto Rican Monica Puig in the fourth round of the Miami Open, reached the Premier Mandatory tournament after surprisingly making it to the quarterfinals in Indian Wells, where she defeated the Spanish Carla Suarez.

This result placed her as No. 93 in the world ranking, her highest position since becoming a professional last year, but it was insufficient in any case for her to enter directly to the Miami Open, so she had to fight her way through two qualifying matches.

Although Collins had never played against Venus Williams, one of her idols, that pressure did not affect her, as she looked calm and made a breakpoint in the second game.

Williams tried to counteract the good start of her rival, and after winning her next serve, she had two break points next, but Collins saved them and went 4-1.

Then, Collins went back to smash the eighth-seeded in the eighth game with a strong score of 6-2, which paved her way to the semis.

Everything could change in the first and long game of the second set, where Williams pressed her rival hard, including with a threat of break point, but Collins endured, made no mistakes and took it well.

In the next game, Collins again deployed a large series of different kinds of shots to which Venus could do nothing. She broke Venus' serve again at the beginning of the set, although the veteran American tennis player rose up and recovered the break point and held to 2-2.

And from there, three consecutive games (5-2) left her in an unbeatable situation to certify her pass to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Her rival in the semi-finals will be Ostapenko, against whom she also has never played and who reached this round by defeating on Wednesday fourth-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina by 7-6 (3) and 7-6 (5). The next round will also be Ostapenko's first semifinals at the in Miami Open.