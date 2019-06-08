Ceremonial soldiers ride on horses during the Trooping of the Colour Queen's birthday parade, in central London, Britain, 08 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives in a carriage at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping of the Colour in London, Britain, 08 June 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge rides in a carriage during the Trooping of the Colour Queen's birthday parade, in central London, Britain, 08 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Britain's William, Duke of Cambridge salutes as he rides a horse during the Trooping of the Colour Queen's birthday parade, in central London, Britain, 08 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Ceremonial soldiers march during the Trooping of the Colour Queen's birthday parade, in central London, Britain, 08 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

(R-L) Britain's Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage during the Trooping of the Colour Queen's birthday parade, in central London, Britain, 08 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) and members of the Royal Family stand on a balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past during the Trooping of the Colour Queen's birthday parade, in central London, Britain, 08 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives in a carriage at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping of the Colour in London, Britain, 08 June 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Members of the Royal Family stand on a balcony of Buckingham Palace and watch a fly-past during during the Trooping the Colour Queen's birthday parade, in central London, Britain, 08 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Prince Andrew (R) stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other members of the Royal Family to watch a fly-past during the Trooping of the Colour Queen's birthday parade, in central London, Britain, 08 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday was celebrated Saturday with the Trooping the Color, an event that takes place every June.

The display involved over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians, who put on a show in celebration of the monarch’s birthday.

Saturday was not, however, the Queen’s real birthday.

She was actually born on Apr. 21, 1926, and is 93 years old.

Members of the royal family attended the event, along with thousands of members of the public who gathered to catch a glimpse of the royal spectacle in the UK capital.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made her first public appearance since giving birth to her son with her husband Prince Harry, who they named Archie.

Trooping the Color has taken place for more than 260 years. EFE-EPA

epa-sh