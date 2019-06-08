Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday was celebrated Saturday with the Trooping the Color, an event that takes place every June.
The display involved over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians, who put on a show in celebration of the monarch’s birthday.
Saturday was not, however, the Queen’s real birthday.
She was actually born on Apr. 21, 1926, and is 93 years old.
Members of the royal family attended the event, along with thousands of members of the public who gathered to catch a glimpse of the royal spectacle in the UK capital.
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made her first public appearance since giving birth to her son with her husband Prince Harry, who they named Archie.
Trooping the Color has taken place for more than 260 years. EFE-EPA
