A view on 27 May 2022 of the 21 crosses installed on the town square in Uvalde, Texas, to honor the 19 children and two teachers fatally shot at Robb Elementary School. EFE/Lucia Leal

A view on 27 May 2022 of the Oasis Outback sporting goods store in Uvalde, Texas, where the perpetrator of this week's massacre at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School legally purchased the assault rifle he used to kill 19 children and two teachers. EFE/Lucia Leal

Shane Rehman, a US Marine veteran and personal friend of the family of Uziyah Garcia, one of the children killed Tuesday in the Robb Elementary School massacre, reflects before the cross installed in his memory in the town square in Uvalde, Texas, on 27 May 2022. EFE/Lucia Leal

"We're in the Wild West," Deborah Bond says outside the shop that sold 18-year-old Salvador Ramos the AR-15 assault rifle he used this week to kill 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in this town of 16,000 people west of San Antonio.

"I came to see and that guy was walking out with his young child in hand and the AR in another hand and it's just very disappointing," she tells Efe in front of the Oasis Outback sporting goods store in Uvalde.