Australian rider Richie Porte of BMC Racing Team celebrates on the podium after retaining the overall leader's yellow leader jersey following the 7th stage of the 82nd Tour de Suisse cycling race, over 170 km race from Eschenbach to Arosa, Switzerland, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Colombian rider Nairo Quintana of Movistar Team wins the 7th stage of the 82nd Tour de Suisse cycling race, over 170 km race from Eschenbach to Arosa, Switzerland, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Colombian rider Nairo Quintana of Movistar Team celebrates winning the 7th stage of the 82nd Tour de Suisse cycling race, over 170 km race from Eschenbach to Arosa, Switzerland, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Colombia's Nairo Quintana of Movistar Team clinched stage seven of the Tour de Suisse on Friday, completing a 170.5-kilometer (105-mile) route from Eschenbach/Atzmänning to Arosa in just over four hours.

Quintana completed the mountaintop finish stage with a time of four hours, one minute and 39 seconds, with Danish rider Jakob Fuglsang of UCI WorldTeam Astana and Porte both finishing 22 seconds behind.

Australia's Richie Porte of BMC Racing meanwhile managed to hold onto his yellow jersey as the race's overall leader, with a 17-second advantage over Quintana.

The nine-stage race culminates Sunday with an individual time-trial stage.