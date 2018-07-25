The pack of riders in action during the 17th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 65 km between Bagneres de Luchon and Saint Lary Soulan col du Portet, France, on July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain celebrates on the podium his retention of the overall leader's yellow jersey following the 17th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 65 km between Bagneres de Luchon and Saint Lary Soulan col du Portet, France, on July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Movistar team rider Nairo Quintana of Colombia on his way to win the 17th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 65 km between Bagneres de Luchon and Saint Lary Soulan col du Portet, France, on July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the mountainous 17th stage of the 2018 Tour de France on Wednesday, while Britain's Geraint Thomas (Sky) maintained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Quintana finished the short, explosive 65-kilometer stage between Bagneres-de-Luchon and Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet in two hours and 21.27 minutes.

Quintana's victory comes despite having to change his wheel and later swap for a different bike.

The Colombian was followed across the finish line 28 seconds later by Daniel Martin of Ireland (UAE Team Emirates), while Thomas finished the stage in third, 47 seconds behind Quintana, reinforcing his overall lead.

In the general classification, Thomas is one minute and 59 seconds ahead of Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb).

Thomas's Sky teammate and defending champion Chris Froome lost time Wednesday and fell to third, and is now two minutes, 31 seconds off the pace.

Thursday's 18th stage is to cover 171 kilometers from Trie-Sur-Baise to Pau.