Fans support competitors during the fourth stage of the 2018 Dakar rally in San Juan de Marcona, Peru, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernández

Spanish rider Joan Barreda competes in the fourth stage of the 2018 Dakar rally in San Juan de Marcona, Peru, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Czech rider Milan Engel competes in the fourth stage of the 2018 Dakar rally in San Juan de Marcona, Peru, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

French Cyril Despres and David Zaster of Peugeot compete in the fourth stage of the 2018 Dakar rally in San Juan de Marcona, Peru, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Racers face a 100-kilometer (62-mile) stretch of dunes in the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally 2018, which started Tuesday on a Pacific beach.

"There will be dunes and more dunes," Dakar Rally sporting director Marc Coma said in his briefing to the racers.

The start of the stage, which begins and ends in the coastal city of San Juan de Marcona, was delayed for about 30 minutes due to fog.

From the beach, the racers headed off in lines of 15 motorcycles and four automobiles. Most days, the racers head off individually with intervals of two or three minutes between competitors.

"It's going to be fun, or at least I hope it's going to be, because it was when we were on motorcycles," French racer Cyril Despres, of Peugeot, told EFE.

The fourth stage of the Dakar Rally covers 330 kilometers (205 miles), with a 114-kilometer (71-mile) first stretch to a point near the town of Acari, where the racers will turn around and head back to the starting point on roads, through canyons and over dunes.

Tuesday is expected to be the most demanding of the five stages being held in the Peruvian desert, giving the Dakar Rally's favorites an opportunity to start putting some distance between themselves and the rest of the pack.

Spanish driver Joan "Nani" Roma, of Mini, is one of those not competing in this stage.

Roma is recovering at a Lima hospital from the injuries he suffered in an accident on Monday. The Spanish driver was just half a kilometer from the finish line when the accident occurred.