Since the first dark-skinned winner of a major Thai beauty pageant was the target last month of racist comments by pro-government groups following her on stage support for anti-government protesters, the abuse has continued to this day.

Pacharaporn “Nam” Chantarapadit, who won Miss Grand Thailand 2020, was discriminated against for the color of her skin as late as this week, a problem widespread in most Southeast Asian society and a matter about which she recently spoke to EFE. EFE-EPA

igx/lds