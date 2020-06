Police at a protest during Joao Pedro Matos Pinto's funeral who was killed in an police operation on 18 May, Sao Gonçalo, Río de Janeiro, Brasil. 22 May 2020. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Neilton da Costa Pinto bends over Joao Pedro Matos Pinto's casket who was killed in a police raid on 18 May, de Sao Gonçalo, Río de Janeiro, Brazil. 19 May 2020. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A view of the Complexo do Alemao favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/Antonio Lacerda/Archivo

A black 18 to 30 year old man living in a favela is three times more likely to be killed in a police operation in Brazil, experts warn.

Afro-Brazilians make up 55 percent of the population but represent over 75 percent of fatalities in police custody.