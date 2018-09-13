(L-R) Danish Formula One driver Kevin Magnussen of Haas F1 Team, British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP, Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari and New Zealand's Formula One driver Brendon Hartley of Scuderia Toro Rosso attend a press conference at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen said Thursday that leaving Ferrari was not his decision but that he was satisfied being an Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team driver.

On Tuesday, both teams announced that Raikkonen is to leave Ferrari at the end of the 2018 season, returning back to the Sauber F1 Team, the team he use to race for, on a two-year contract.

"It is not my decision and anything after that is obviously my decision, but this is the outcome; at least we have outcomes," Raikkonen said in a press conference held in Singapore, ahead of one of the sport's flagship grand prix events.

When asked to explain his motives for joining Sauber, he said: "I have my reasons and that's enough for me. I don't really care what others think. As long I'm happy with my own reasons."

"I don't know what will happen – nobody knows what will happen next year. What the speeds of the cars will be and the teams. Obviously we can always guess. We will see what we can do," Raikkonen added.