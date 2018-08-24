German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari during the first practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the practice at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the first practice session at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Ferrari's driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland on Friday set the pace in the second free practice session for the upcoming Formula One Belgian Grand Prix.

Raikkonen clocked in a time of one minute and 43.355 seconds, ahead of the championship leader Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton of the United Kingdom, who was 0.168s slower.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland came in third spot with a time of one minute and 43.803 seconds.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel of Germany, who was the fastest in the first practice, finished fifth, behind fourth-placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen of the Netherlands.

The 2018 Belgian Grand Prix is set to take place on Aug. 26 at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.