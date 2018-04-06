Finish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the first practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Finland's Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) set the pace here Friday during Free Practice 2 ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the second event of the 2018 Formula One season.

In his fastest lap of the Bahrain International Circuit, Kimi clocked a time of 1:29.817, just fractions of a second ahead of German teammate Sebastian Vettel, the current championship leader after winning the Australian Grand Prix.

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) came in third place, followed by his English teammate, defending world champion Lewis Hamilton.