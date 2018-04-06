Finland's Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) set the pace here Friday during Free Practice 2 ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the second event of the 2018 Formula One season.
In his fastest lap of the Bahrain International Circuit, Kimi clocked a time of 1:29.817, just fractions of a second ahead of German teammate Sebastian Vettel, the current championship leader after winning the Australian Grand Prix.
Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) came in third place, followed by his English teammate, defending world champion Lewis Hamilton.