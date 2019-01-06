Play is suspended due to bad light on day four of the Fourth Test match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID NEILSON EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Virat Kohli of India congratulates Kuldeep Yadav of India after he takes a five wicket bag on day four of the Fourth Test match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID NEILSON EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Peter Hanscomb of Australia is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah of India on day four of the Fourth Test match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris of Australia leave the field as the tea break is called early due to bad light, on day four of the Fourth Test match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rain played spoilsport on Sunday as only one session was possible on the fourth day of the fourth and final test match between Australia and India in Sydney, providing the home team with hopes of a draw for the first time in the match.

The cricket match started after lunch, after the entire morning session was washed away.

Mohammed Shami struck right away removing Pat Cummins, while Kuldeep Yadav accounted for Nathan Lyon soon after.

The last wicket pair of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood put up some resistance for an hour before Yadav cleaned up the latter with a wrong one to claim his second five-wicket haul in just his sixth test and his first of the series.

Australia was all out for 300, still trailing by 322 runs, prompting Indian captain Virat Kohli to enforce a follow-on.

Only four overs were possible in the second innings before an early tea was called due to bad light, with the score reading 6/0.

The light conditions did not improve and play had to be called off for the day.

Although an Indian win is possible, requiring 10 wickets from 98 overs on the final day, more rains have been predicted for Monday, leaving a draw as the most likely outcome of the match that has been dominated by the visitors.

Nevertheless, the Indian team is well on its way to recording its first-ever test series win in Australia.

India lead the four-match Border-Gavaskar test cricket series 2-1 and have already retained the trophy.

Brief scores (stumps, day 4):

India 1st innings 622/7d

Australia 1st innings 300/10

(M Harris 79, M Labuschagne 38, K Yadav 99/5)

Australia 2nd innings (following on) 6/0