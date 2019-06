Participants during the fifth 'Serbia pride' parade under the slogan 'The fight still goes on - Join' in Belgrade, Serbia, 29 June 2019. EPA-EFE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

Members from the feminist group FEMEN bearing slogan painted on their chests in support of medically-assisted procreation, take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France, 29 June 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

People take part in the Helsinki Pride week in Helsinki, Finland, 29 June 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURI RATILAINEN

People cool down under a municipal water spray fountain as they take part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Paris, France, 29 June 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A girl is seen dancing with the rainbow flag during the Pink Dot event held at the Speaker's Corner in Hong Lim Park, Singapore, 29 June 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Participants during the 'Skopje pride', the first gay parade in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 29 June 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A girl is seen with a flag in her hair during the Pink Dot event held at the Speaker's Corner in Hong Lim Park, Singapore, 29 June 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

An Indian activist of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community participates in the 'Kolkata Friendship Walk' in Kolkata, Eastern India, 29 June 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian activists of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community prepare themselves before join 'Kolkata Friendship Walk' in Kolkata, Eastern India,29 June 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Members of the LGBT community and supporters of LGBT rights from around the world took to the streets for colorful parades from Singapore to Serbia, India to France as Pride week gets underway.

For many in Europe, this year's Pride events coincided with a heatwave with temperatures in some places surpassing 40C (104F).