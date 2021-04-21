Young Tunisian volunteers prepare meals for needy Tunisians and sub-Saharan in Ariana , a region in the capital Tunis , Tunisia on 20 April 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Sub-Saharans after receiving their meals a region in the capital Tunis , Tunisia on 20 April 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tunisians and sub-Saharans wait in line to receive meals a region in the capital Tunis , Tunisia on 20 April 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tunisians and sub-Saharans waiting in line to receive meals a region in the capital Tunis , Tunisia on 20 April 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tunisian young volunteers prepare meals for needy Tunisians and sub-Saharans in Ariana , a region in the capital Tunis , Tunisia on 20 April 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Ramadan charity banquets, a time-honored tradition that symbolizes solidarity in the Muslim holy month, have become a bitter necessity in Tunisia, gripped by a years-long economic crisis worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Hajj al-Shaabi, one of the oldest neighborhoods in the northeastern coastal city of Ariana, there are unpaved roads lacking street lights and piles of garbage dumped in street corners, with intermittent workers, earning a very low income per day, and hundreds of sub-Saharan migrants settling in Tunisia residing in the area. EFE

