Rampla Juniors beat the Universidad Técnica de Cajamarca 4-0 at the Estadio Luis Franzini on Thursday and advanced to the second stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

The Uruguayan team completely dominated the first half of the match with Christian Olivera and Ignacio Panzariello leading the attack even as the Peruvian team failed to take advantage of the gaps in their rival's defense.

UTC was more aggressive and focused in the second half, although the Uruguayans fought their way back into the game and in the 59th minute Igor scored his team's third goal.

The UTC was left with 10 players at the 81st minute when Benjamin Ubierna was shown a second yellow card by the referee.

Three minutes later, Rampla sealed its emphatic win when Rigoleto struck the fourth and final goal for his team.

The Rampla Juniors had also secured a 2-0 win in the away match of the first stage of the tournament against UTC.