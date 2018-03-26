Milos Raonic of Canada in action against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in action against Milos Raonic of Canada during their third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in action against Milos Raonic of Canada during their third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Milos Raonic of Canada reacts as he plays against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Milos Raonic of Canada in action against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman lost 7-6 (5), 6-3 to Canada's Milos Raonic, who will now play against France's Jeremy Chardy for a place in the semifinals.

Raonic, seeded 20th in the tournament, played an even match, taking advantage of his opponent's mistakes.

The twelfth game that ended 6-5, saw the first "break," but Raonic missed the set point by sending the ball off-target.

In the tiebreaker, Schwartzman delivered three "mini-break" against two by his rival, who won the first set.

Raonic and Schwartzman had faced each other a year ago in Brisbane, Australia, where the Canadian had won with 6-3, 6-2.

In Miami, the scenario changed, but not enough to favor the Argentine.

The strategy of the last Rio Open champion, who had defeated Chile's Nicolas Jarry in the previous round, was to look for low balls to the left of Raonic, who had dealt out nine unforced errors in the first set.

Despite the setback of having lost a set so even, Schwartzman kept up the fight to finally end the fourth game in 0-40, although Raonic took the next five points and nullified his attempt.

In the game that followed, Raonic broke his opponent's serve and then confirmed the "break" (4-2).

His serve in the second set - which he won - was more effective (53 percent in the first and 63 percent in the second) and he just had to wait for his service to close the game, although Schwartzman was already out of the game by then and gave him a new and last break.

Raonic is now set to face Chardy, who reached the round of 16 after winning by a double 6-4 over third seed, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, who is off-form in the Florida tournament owing to ill-health.