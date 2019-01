Milos Raonic of Canada signs autographs after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their men's first round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Nick Kyrgios of Australia leaves the court after losing his men's first round match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Milos Raonic of Canada celebrates after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their men's first round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Nick Kyrgios of Australia attends a press conference after losing his men's first round match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Milos Raonic (L) of Canada is congratulated by Nick Kyrgios (R) of Australia after winning their men's first round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Milos Raonic beat former world number one Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the ongoing Australian Open.

The 16th seed beat his formidable Australian opponent and world No.13, 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4, in a match that lasted nearly two hours.

Raonic played a controlled game against his opponent and wrapped up a no-nonsense victory with an ace.

He will play against three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka next.