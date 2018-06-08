England's Marcus Rashford (L) in action before Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa, during a friendly match at Elland Road stadium, in Leeds, England, June 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/Paul Chesterton

England's Ruben Loftus-Cheek (R) in action before Costa Rica's Francisco Calvo (L), and David Guzman, during a friendly match at Elland Road stadium, in Leeds, England, June 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/Paul Chesterton

Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keylor Navas (2L) in action during a friendly match against England at Elland Road stadium, in Leeds, England, June 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/Paul Chesterton

England's Marcus Rashford (R) in action before Costa Rica's David Guzmán, during a friendly match at Elland Road stadium, in Leeds, England, June 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/Paul Chesterton

Marcus Rashford scored one goal and contributed on the second as England bested Costa Rica 2-0 here Thursday in a friendly that served as a World Cup tune-up for both teams.

For England coach Gareth Southgate, his side's final outing before the trip to Russia presented a chance to take a good look at some of his subs and he took full advantage, retaining only one player from the starting 11 who beat Nigeria 2-1 last weekend.

Rashford, who has been in and out of the line-up with Manchester United, made the most of his moment in the spotlight, bringing the crowd at Leeds' Elland Road stadium to their feet with a strike from 25 yards that beat Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas to put the hosts up 1-0 in the 12th minute.

Jamie Vardy was poised to make it 2-0 for England a few minutes later, but Navas proved equal to stopping the Leicester City striker from close range.

The Central Americans didn't threaten until the 26th minute, when Johan Venegas forced a solid save from England keeper Jack Butland.

Navas intervened again early in the second half to deny Jordan Henderson, while Bryan Oviedo made a goal-line stop against England's Harry Maguire.

With 15 minutes left, Rashford fed Dele Alli, who sent a cross toward the far post for substitute Danny Welbeck to nudge past Navas with a touch of his head.

Costa Rica has one more friendly to play - against Belgium next Monday - before heading to Russia, where they will face Serbia, Switzerland, and five-time champions Brazil in the group stage.

England's next outing will be their June 18 World Cup opener against Tunisia. The other teams in the group are Panama and Belgium.