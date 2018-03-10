Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates scoring the second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool held at the Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, on March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho (L) reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, on March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool held at the Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, on March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Sadio Mane (L) of Liverpool in action against Scott McTominay (R) of Manchester United during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, on March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on Saturday scored two goals to give his side a vital 2-1 triumph over Liverpool in the 30th round of the Premier League.

Liverpool was handed their second Premier League defeat in 2018 at Old Trafford, while Manchester United tightened its grip on the second spot in the table and sent a warning to Sevilla ahead of next Tuesday's clash in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho's Man United side nearly dominated the first half with two goals from Rashford, who opened the scoring in the 14th minute and added the second 10 minutes later.

However, Liverpool controlled the second half and fought to come back, managing to narrow the gap as Manchester United defender Eric Bailly scored an own goal in the 66th minute.

However, despite the help, Liverpool failed to score the equalizer.

After its third straight victory, Manchester United is in the second position in the Premier League table with 65 points, five points ahead of third-placed Liverpool.

Manchester City, which is set to be hosted by Stoke City on Monday, leads the table with 78 points.