An Indian devotee strews coloured powder on a street to create a drawing during the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival, in Kolkata, Eastern India, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Traditional dancers participate the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival in Puri, Odisha, India, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Devotees gather near the chariots during the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival in Puri, Odisha, India, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Devotees gather near the chariots during the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival in Puri, Odisha, India, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Indian devotees join in a traditional dance befor pulling a holy chariot during the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival, in Kolkata, Eastern India, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Traditional dancers participate the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival in Puri, Odisha, India, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

A chariot carrying a depiction of Lord Balabhadra of the Shree Jagannath temple is escorted to his chariot during the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival in Puri, Odisha, India, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Devotees gather near the chariots during the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival in Puri, Odisha, India, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Indian devotees pull a chariot carrying the depiction of a Hindu god during the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival, in Kolkata, Eastern India, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian devotee touch a rope and greets a holy chariot bearing a depiction of Hindu Lord Jagannatha during the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival, in Kolkata, Eastern India, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A monk walks alongside the wheel of a holy chariot during the Rath Yatra, or Chariot journey festival, in Kolkata, Eastern India, 04 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Hindus celebrated the Rath Yatra chariot festival on Thursday in various places in India.

The event in Puri, the most famous edition, saw depictions of three Hindu gods - Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra - being pulled through the streets as part of colorful processions.

While the festival is mainly celebrated in Puri, it is also observed in other states.

A visual story by epa.