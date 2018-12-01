Rayo Vallecano players celebrate their 1-0 victory over Eibar in a LaLiga match on Friday, Nov. 30, in Madrid. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Rayo Vallecano got their first home victory of the 2018-2019 LaLiga season here Friday, upending Eibar 1-0 on a solid performance by goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Rayo, who second from the bottom, faced an Eibar team still basking in the glow of their 3-0 win last weekend over Real Madrid.

The hosts seemed a little overwhelmed by Eibar's fast start and Dimitrievski was tested within the first minute by Gonzalo Escalante.

Paulo Oliveira threatened for the visitors in the 13th minute and Dimitrievski had to work hard to stop Joan Jordan's header in the 24th minute.

Eibar continued to set the pace after the re-start until the 53rd minute, when Adrian Embarba beat visiting keeper Asier Riesgo to put Rayo ahead 1-0.

The goal invigorated the Rayo players and their supporters, while taking the wind out of the sails of Eibar, who struggled to generate opportunities.

For Rayo, the result marks the end of an 11-game winless streak, though they remain in the drop zone with just 10 points from 14 matches.

Eibar, with 18 points, are 10th in LaLiga.