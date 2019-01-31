Espanyol's Leo Baptistão (No. 11 in yellow) scores a goal against Real Betis during the second leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, on Wednesday, Jan. 30. EFE-EPA/Julio Muñoz

The referee shows a red card to Espanyol's Marc Roca during the second leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Real Betis at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, on Wednesday, Jan. 30. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro

Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi celebrates after scoring a goal against Espanyol in the second leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, on Wednesday, Jan. 30. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro

Real Betis got two goals in extra time here Wednesday to prevail 3-1 over Espanyol in the second leg of their Copa de Rey quarterfinal tie and advance 4-2 on aggregate.

With the tie deadlocked at 1-1 after the first leg in Barcelona, each side knew clearly what they had to do in front of roughly 40,000 fans at Seville's Benito Villamarin stadium, which has been chosen as the venue for the May 25 final.

Betis needed only to keep a clean sheet to win by virtue of last week's away goal, Espanyol faced the challenge of scoring at least one while keeping the hosts off the scoreboard.

The first chance of the night belonged to Espanyol, but Leo Baptistao let Betis keeper Joel Robles off the hook by hitting the crossbar from inside the area in the 23rd minute.

The close call spurred Betis to lift their pace and press higher, yet it wasn't enough to stop Baptistao for scoring with a header on a set piece 10 minutes later to put Espanyol up 2-1 on aggregate.

Eight minutes into the second half, Betis midfielder William Carvalho left the pitch with an injury and was replaced by Joaquin Sanchez.

The hosts used their second substitution just past the hour mark, bringing on Sergio Leon, who minutes later looked set to score until Espanyol keeper Roberto Jimenez diverted the shot for a corner.

Encouraged by Leon's chance, Betis went all-out for the equalizer and the payoff came in the 76th minute with a goal by Giovani Lo Celso to bring his side level on the night and on aggregate.

Espanyol hung on to force the contest into extra time, but were forced to play the additional 30 minutes with just 10 men after midfielder Marc Roca was sent off in the 90th minute with a second yellow card on a night that saw 11 players cautioned.

Exploiting their advantage, Betis settled the matter inside the first five minutes of extra time on goals by Leon - rumored to be on his way out with a day left in the winter transfer window - and Aïssa Mandi.

Betis, currently 8th in LaLiga, have won the Copa del Rey twice, most recently in 2005, which is also the last time the club reached the final four.