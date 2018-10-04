Real Betis's Takashi Inui in action during a Europa League Group F soccer match against F91 Dudelange at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, southern Spain, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

Real Betis's Cristian Tello (C) celebrates after scoring during a Europa League Group F soccer match against F91 Dudelange at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, southern Spain, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

Real Betis's Giovani Lo Celso celebrates after scoring during a Europa League Group F soccer match against F91 Dudelange at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, southern Spain, 04 October 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

Real Betis topped Luxembourg club F91 Dudelange 3-0 Thursday night to record its first win in the 2018-2019 Europa League and put itself in a strong position in Group F with two of six round-robin matches completed.

Betis head coach Quique Setien cautioned against overconfidence prior to the match at Benito Villamarin Stadium, recalling that the Luxembourg club had given AC Milan more than it bargained for in its opening contest in Europe's second-tier club soccer tournament before falling 1-0.

Dudelange proceeded to back up Setien's words just minutes into the game, launching a quality counter-attack that forced Betis net minder Joel Robles to come up with a superb save to deny Edisson Jordanov's long-range blast.

The La Liga side started taking control of the match just before the half-hour mark, although it was too predictable in its offensive forays and lacked the creative spark needed to open the scoring.

The action heated up at the start of the second half, with Sergio Leon and Javi Garcia failing to convert opportunities in Dudelange's area. Sandwiched in between those plays, Robles made another exquisite save to snuff out a shot by Dudelange forward David Turpel.

Real Betis finally got on the board in the 59th minute on a header at point-blank range by Tonny Sanabria, who finished off a play that began with a corner kick.

Second-half substitute Giovani Lo Celso then increased that lead to 2-0 in the 80th minute after some nifty dribbling inside the six-yard box, while Cristian Tello put the finishing touch on the victory with a goal just before second-half stoppage time.

With the win, Betis (four points) is now in second place in the Europa League's Group F behind AC Milan (six points).

Greek club Olympiacos, which lost 3-1 to Milan on Thursday night, has one point and Dudelange has zero.