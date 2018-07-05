Former Espanyol goalkeeper Pau Lopez (C) during his presentation at Real Betis, accompanied by sports director Lorenzo Serra Ferrer (L) and club president Angel Haro (R), in Seville, Spain, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro.

La Liga side Real Betis on Thursday announced the signing of goalkeeper Pau Lopez from Espanyol for five seasons until 2023.

Speaking at his official presentation with Real Betis on Thursday, Lopez expressed his happiness to be able to play for the Spanish club.

"From the very first moment I heard Betis was following me and wanted me here, I had no doubts. Betis is a historic club respected by all," said the goalkeeper.

"When you see the atmosphere and how people feel football here, you want to experience it too. Betis' project is exciting for everyone, I didn't have to think twice," he added.

Lopez also hopes he can support Real Betis' style of play "Hopefully I can bring... calm and safety so the teammates in the attack can make the difference."

Lopez, 23, began his youth career at Girona before moving to Espanyol, where he made his debut with the first team in December 2014.