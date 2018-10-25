AC Milan's Gonzalo Higuain reacts during a UEFA Europa League Group F soccer match between AC Milan and Real Betis at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, 25 October 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

AC Milan's Gonzalo Higuain (L) and Real Betis' William Carvalho in action during a UEFA Europa League Group F soccer match at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, 25 October 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

AC Milan's Gonzalo Higuain (front) and Real Betis' Marc Bartra in action during a Europa League Group F soccer match at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, 25 October 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Real Betis' Antonio Sanabria (R) celebrates with teammates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a UEFA Europa League Group F soccer match at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, 25 October 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Real Betis fended off a furious comeback attempt by AC Milan to win 2-1 in Europa League group-stage action here Thursday night at San Siro and earn its first-ever victory at that storied stadium.

The Seville, Spain-based club had been struggling offensively in La Liga coming into this Group F match, the first contest between these two clubs since 1977.

But the visitors came out with an attacking mindset early on, controlling possession and sending the hosts scrambling to plug holes in their defense.

A header by defender Antonio Barragan just missed the mark in the 17th minute, but AC Milan was unable to keep Betis scoreless for much longer.

Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso set up the first goal when he delivered a low cross from the left side to Paraguayan forward Antonio Sanabria, who poked the ball past Milan net minder Pepe Reina at the half-hour mark.

Betis then had chances to add to its lead, but an apparent second goal was waved off for offside and then Sanabria and Lo Celso squandered clear chances to score.

On the other end of the field, a phenomenal defensive effort by Algerian defender Aissa Mandi with time winding down in the first half prevented Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain from scoring after he had maneuvered around Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

The visitors remained insistent on attack after the intermission and were rewarded in the 54th minute when Lo Celso scored on an outstanding left-footed strike from outside the area that thrilled the sizable contingent of around 7,000 Betis fans in attendance at San Siro.

But the complexion of the match changed over the final half-hour.

A newly aggressive Milan side made the score 2-1 on a goal by Patrick Cutrone in the 82nd minute and then continued to push forward in search of the equalizer.

The home side's last chance came and went, however, when defender Marc Batra stymied a scoring opportunity by Samu Castillejo near the penalty spot.

The AC Milan winger vehemently protested the lack of a penalty on the play and his frustration boiled over when he committed a hard foul on Lo Celso and was sent off for a direct red card.

Sevilla now leads Group F with seven points, one more than Milan with three round-robin games remaining. Greek club Olympiakos and Luxembourg side F91 Dudelange have four and zero points, respectively.