Real Betis picked up its first road win of the new Spanish-league season and stretched its unbeaten run in La Liga to five games with a 1-0 victory here Thursday night over Girona.

The visitors dominated ball possession and had numerous chances to put the ball in the back of the net, although a second-half goal by striker Loren Moron was the only score in this Matchday 6 contest at Montilivi stadium in this northeastern city.

Betis nearly opened the scoring in the opening minutes of the first half on one shot by midfielder Sergio Canales that grazed the right upright and another by Moron that forced Moroccan net minder Bono to make a remarkable save.

Prior to the end of the first half, Bono had to intervene again to snuff out a potential score from close range by Algerian midfielder Ryad Boudebouz.

Girona came out more determined to threaten Betis' goal in the second half, but the match continued to follow virtually the same script.

Although the game remained scoreless until shortly after the one-hour mark, the visitors finally translated their ball domination into a goal in the 63rd minute due to the Girona keeper's lone error of the contest.

Winger Francis Guerrero set up the play with an individual effort down the right side and a cross into the penalty box, where Moron took advantage of a late-arriving Bono to knock the ball into the back of the net with his left leg.

Girona, which came into the match after having played FC Barcelona to a surprising 2-2 draw at Camp Nou last Sunday, later came close to notching the equalizer on a shot by Uruguayan striker Cristhian Stuani that struck the left upright.

Betis is currently in eighth place in La Liga with nine points, while Girona is in 12th with eight points.