Real Espana and Marathon on Saturday tied their game 1-1 at the start of match day 14 of the Clausura tournament of the Honduras Liga Nacional.
Marathon, which is coached by Argentinian Hector Vargas, pulled ahead in the 5th minute with a goal by Jhon Suazo but Real Espana tied in the 10th minute with a goal by Jhow Benavidez.
With this tie, Marathon is placed second with 25 points while Real Espana - which is coached by Uruguay's Martin Garcia - is in fourth place with 20 points.
The matches scheduled for Sunday include Real Sociedad vs Juticalpa, Platense vs UPNFM, Vida vs Honduras Progreso and Motagua vs Olimpia.