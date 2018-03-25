Kevin Espinoza (d) of the Marathon vies for the ball with Ivan López (i) of Real Espana, Mar. 24, 2018, during a match of the Clausura Championship Honduras, between Real Espana and Marathon, at the Morazan Stadium in San Pedro Sula (Honduras). EFE-EPA/ Jose Valle

Christian Calix of the Marathon vies for the ball with Ivan Lopez of Real Espana, Mar. 24, 2018, during a match of the Clausura Championship Honduras, between Real Espana and Marathon, at the Morazan Stadium in San Pedro Sula (Honduras). EFE-EPA/Jose Valle

Bryan Ramos of the Marathon tries to snatch the ball from Mario Martinez of Real Espana, Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018, during a match of the Clausura Championship Honduras, between Real Espana and Marathon, at the Morazan Stadium in San Pedro Sula (Honduras). EFE-EPA/Jose Valle

Jhow Benavidez of Real Espana celebrates a goal on Mar. 24, 2018, during a match of the Clausura Championship of Honduras, between Real Espana and Marathon, at the Morazan Stadium in San Pedro Sula (Honduras). EFE-EPA/Jose Valle

Real Espana and Marathon on Saturday tied their game 1-1 at the start of match day 14 of the Clausura tournament of the Honduras Liga Nacional.

Marathon, which is coached by Argentinian Hector Vargas, pulled ahead in the 5th minute with a goal by Jhon Suazo but Real Espana tied in the 10th minute with a goal by Jhow Benavidez.

With this tie, Marathon is placed second with 25 points while Real Espana - which is coached by Uruguay's Martin Garcia - is in fourth place with 20 points.

The matches scheduled for Sunday include Real Sociedad vs Juticalpa, Platense vs UPNFM, Vida vs Honduras Progreso and Motagua vs Olimpia.