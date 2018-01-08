Real Madrid's Gareth Bale reacts as Celta's players celebrate scoring the tying goal during their 2-2 Spanish First Division La Liga soccer match on Jan. 7, 2018. EFE/Lavandeira jr

Real Madrid only managed to eke out a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo at Balaidos on Sunday, and the capital squad showed clear signs of lack of motivation in their outing, remaining 16 points behind Spanish First Division leader Barcelona, with the Catalonian team one game back.

Zinedine Zidane's boys saw their hosts get on the board first in the 33rd minute on a tally by Daniel Wass, although they tied it up just three minutes later on a shot by Gareth Bale, who then swooped in for another goal two minutes after that in his first La Liga start since September after getting through both calf and hamstring difficulties.

The host team had a great chance to get back to even when Costa Rican Keylor Navas conceded a penalty in the 72nd minute, but he then managed to make up for his mistake by saving Aspas' spot-kick.

Celta continued to battle as the minutes ticked away, however, and finally it was Maxi Gomez who tied things up for the final result after moving through a lax Madrid defense to blast in a header eight minutes before the final whistle.

The 18th-week match was played before some 21,000 fans.