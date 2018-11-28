AS Roma's Justin Kluivert (L) and Lucas Vazquez of Real Madrid vie for the ball during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Rome's Olympic stadium. EFE-EPA/Ettore Ferrari

AS Roma's Cengiz Under grimaces after squandering a great chance to score against Real Madrid in a Champions League match on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Rome's Olympic stadium. EFE-EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (L) scores a goal against AS Roma during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Rome's Olympic stadium. EFE-EPA/Ettore Ferrari

Real Madrid defeated AS Roma 2-0 here Tuesday to secure a slot in the Champions League knockout stage as the top team in Group G.

The three-time defending champions of Europe's elite club competition have 12 points from five matches with one game left in the group phase.

Roma, with 9 points, is assured of second place as CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen have only 4 points each.

For much of the first half at Rome's Olympic stadium, the Blancos looked much like the team that lost 3-0 to Eibar last weekend in LaLiga: uncertain, timid and mistake-prone.

Real Madrid's giveaways in midfield created chances for the hosts and it took a great effort by visiting keeper Thibaut Courtois to stop Patrick Schick in the 34th minute, seconds after defender Dani Carvajal thwarted Roma's Federico Fazio.

The golden opportunity for the Italian side came right before half-time, as Carvajal lost the ball and Nicolo Zaniolo delivered a deft cross to Cengiz Under, who inexplicably missed from 5 yards out to the shock of both the Roma fans and Real Madrid.

The cost of that squandered chance became even clearer just two minutes after the re-start, when Fazio's attempt to send the ball back to Roma keeper Robin Olsen led to an easy goal for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale.

Desperate for the equalizer, Roma opened up and left themselves vulnerable on the counter.

The Blancos front three combined to make it 2-0 in the 58th minute, when Lucas Vazquez scored with help from Bale and Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid preserved the clean sheet to take all 3 points.