An outstanding goal by Casemiro and another by fellow midfielder Luka Modric led an improving Real Madrid to a 2-0 home win over Sevilla in La Liga Matchday 20 action here Saturday.

The victory was Real Madrid's 12th in a row over Sevilla at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and moved the Blancos up to third place in the Spanish-league standings.

Even though Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Keylor Navas and other players were unavailable due to injuries and star forward Karim Benzema was bravely playing with a broken pinky finger, Real Madrid successfully dictated play in the early going.

Vinicius Junior managed to create a scoring chance in the sixth minute, although his shot lacked accuracy and was saved by Sevilla net minder Tomas Vaclik.

The visitors, however, started getting their teeth into the contest as they took more possession of the ball, creating danger repeatedly on Real Madrid's side of the field.

Sergio Escudero, however, squandered the Seville club's best opportunity of the match when he failed to convert a one-on-one opportunity against goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was banged up on the play but stayed in the game.

Real Madrid shuffled their cards and started looking for chances on the counterattack, but the strong play of Vaclik - who stopped a shot by Benzema late in the first half - kept the game scoreless.

Little changed at the start of the second half, with Vinicius Jr. unable to find the back of the net and Casemiro and Modric unsuccessfully trying their luck from the edge of the area.

But Real Madrid's superiority and constant pressure finally paid off when Casemiro scored on a shot from 30 meters out that got past Vaclik in the 78th minute.

Two minutes into second-half stoppage time, Modric then doubled Real Madrid's lead when he stole the ball from Portuguese defender Daniel Carriço and put it home.

With the win, Real Madrid (36 points) have leapfrogged Sevilla into third place in La Liga and are now three points clear of the Andalusian side.