Real Madrid's head coach Julen Lopetegui attends a press conference after leading a training session of the team at Valdebebas sports facilities, in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.J.Guillen

Real Madrid's new coach Julen Lopetegui on Saturday did not reveal who of his goalkeepers - Keylor Navas and Thibaut Courtois - would play against Getafe in their 2018/2019 La Liga opener.

Real's starting keeper would remain a mystery until an hour before Sunday's match, to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, when Lopetegui announces his starting lineup.

"There is no magical formula, I believe in the weekly management and in analysis. We will see what is best for the team at each moment," Lopetegui said at a press conference.

The former Spanish national team coach said that Los Blancos has "two magnificent solutions" in the goalkeeping position that have been performing at the highest level.

Lopetegui said that two of Real's keepers will leave the club within the next few days and although he did not provide any names, Kiko Casilla and Luca Zidane were most likely to be transferred.

"We won't continue with five goalkeepers, we will keep three and in that analysis I have shown what I think of Keylor and Courtois. We will take the best decisions," he added.