Real Madrid's head coach Santiago Solari speaks during a press conference at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari and defender Alvaro Odriozola Tuesday hailed the family atmosphere inside the Spanish club.

The remarks of the head coach and player came in response to statements made by former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo - who moved to Juventus in the past summer window - in which Ronaldo said the team atmosphere on the Italian side feels more like a family than the Spanish club did.

In response, Solari stated at a press conference ahead of the Wednesday UEFA Champions League Real Madrid-CSKA Moscow match that Cristiano is a living part of Real Madrid's history and has a right to his feelings.

Odriozola added that he has "a lot of respect for a person like Cristiano, who has given a lot for this club."

Yet Odriozola went on to stress, "(Real Madrid) is a family and what has surprised me the most is the humility of all my teammates and the hunger and hard work everyone puts in. We're all united and fighting for this year's objectives."