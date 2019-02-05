Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari said Tuesday he would prefer it if Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi recovers from his injury in time to play against the capital club in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Barcelona is set to host Madrid at Camp Nou stadium in the first-leg of the Spanish cup semifinals on Wednesday, with Messi's participation to be decided upon following a team training session later Tuesday as the Argentina forward suffered a blow to his inner right-thigh during his side's 2-2 La Liga draw against Valencia on Saturday.

"It is always good that the best players play each game," Solari said at a press conference on the eve of the highly anticipated Clasico clash. "Whether or not (Messi, takes part in the game), it does not affect preparation for the match."

"The important thing is that everyone puts their talent, abilities and effort at the service of the team," the Argentine coach stated.

Solari's words were reminiscent of the admiration he has shown towards his countryman and rival, Messi, when he worked as a columnist for Spanish newspaper El Pais. He once wrote: "Messi is so good, he is un-classifiable," and "The really incredible thing about him has been his tremendous regularity during the last four or five years, unstoppable, something practically inhuman."

With regards to Wednesday's Clasico, Solari expected a good and entertaining match against Real Madrid's historic rival, hoping that Madrid would put on a grand performance and claim victory.

"The important thing is how we face the tie. We cannot think further. The important thing is tomorrow's match," Solari said.

The coach also confirmed that all his squad, except defender Jesus Vallejo, who is still recovering from a muscle injury to his left foot, was ready for the Clasico.

"Vallejo is almost there, we are very happy because we are almost all there," Solari said.

Earlier in the day, Real Madrid's first team completed its last practice, preparing for the Clasico, to which Solari has called up B-team player Javi Sanchez and under-19s goalkeeper Diego Altube Suarez.