Real Madrid's head coach Julen Lopetegui supervises his players during a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's head coach Julen Lopetegui speaks during a press conference at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui said on Tuesday that the use of video assistant referee (VAR) has contributed to improving soccer, but is still not a perfect solution.

The coach made his remarks at a press conference ahead of his side's La Liga away game against Sevilla on Wednesday.

"(VAR) helps make tough decisions in football to give clarity. It is not the be-all and end-all, because perfection doesn't exist, but it's better than what we had before," Lopetegui said.

The Spanish coach avoided commenting directly on Barcelona's complaints about VAR after the La Liga titleholder drew 2-2 against Girona on Sunday.

Lopetegui congratulated his players who won at The Best FIFA Football Awards on Monday, but did not single out individual awards, saying he prefers to focus on the squad as a whole.

"I always want my players to win awards, but the team comes way before any individual prizes," he insisted.

The coach ruled out thinking about being named as the best coach in the near future, noting that the award "is not what us coaches love, but it is ingrained in the modern game."

As for the upcoming clash against Sevilla, the coach highlighted the danger of his side's next opponent after scoring eleven goals in its last two games.

"We're going to the Sanchez-Pizjuan and it is a fixture rich in history and complexities. That pushes us forward and excites us," he stressed.

"The biggest motivation is to get three points against Sevilla. It will be a grueling, draining game in a fortress of a stadium," he reiterated.

Lopetegui will be without defender Dani Carvajal and midfielder Isco Alarcon, both sidelined due to injury.