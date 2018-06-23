Real Madrid Foundation technical management director Pablo Gomez Revenga (C) participates in a drill during a soccer clinic held by the Real Madrid Foundation in Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Real Madrid Foundation technical coach Hector Vicente (L) participates in a drill during a soccer clinic held by the Real Madrid Foundation in Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino children participate in drills during a soccer clinic held by the Real Madrid Foundation in Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Real Madrid Foundation technical coach Santiago Sanchez Martin (L) coaches children during a soccer clinic held by the Real Madrid Foundation in Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino children listen to coaches during a football clinic held by the Real Madrid Foundation in Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig in southern Manila, came alive Saturday morning as around 300 underprivileged Filipino children kicked off, dribbled past each other, and took part in soccer drills at a football clinic organized by the Real Madrid Foundation, the corporate social arm of the Spanish football cup that has 33 Championship titles to its name.

The children - between the ages 8 and 15 - would be receiving tips and coaching from the multi-titled La Liga team's coaches Pablo Gomez Revenga, Santiago Sanchez Martin, and Hector Vicente on Jun. 23 and 24.

The Spanish coaches would be assisted by local coaches - who had already been introduced to world class soccer methodologies and techniques a day earlier - in training the children chosen from three local nonprofits, the Punta Fuego Village Foundation, ChildHope Asia Philippines, and Gawad Kalinga Community Development Foundation, Inc.

The Real Madrid Foundation has been organizing these soccer clinics to popularize the game and discover future stars since 2012 in the Philippines.