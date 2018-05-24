Real Madrid's players warm up during a training session on the 'Open Media Day' ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, in Madrid, Spain, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Real Madrid on Thursday completed a light practice that lasted less than 50 minutes in Ciudad Real Madrid, Los Blancos' training facility in Madrid's Valdebebas suburb.

This was Real Madrid's last practice in Spain before all available players travel to Kiev, Ukraine for the Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane reduced the intensity of training two days before the final knowing his players would be tired from the four-hour plane trip to the eastern European country.

The training session put all 24 players of the first team on the pitch and included specific goalkeeper training for Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla and Luca Zidane with their coach Luis Llopis.

After completing the short sessions, the players ate and rested in Ciudad Real Madrid, before going to the airport for their trip to Kiev at 3:45 pm.

Madrid are to land at Boryspil International Airport at 7:45 pm and the Spanish side is to stay in the luxurious Opera Hotel.

On Friday, the players are to train for the last time before the final.