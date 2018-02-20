Real Madrid's players Austrian Mateo Kovacic (L), Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (2-L), Brazilian Marcelo Vieira and Croatian Luka Modric share a light moment during a training session of the team at Valdebebas' sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 13, 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/EMILIO NARANJO

Real Madrid's Marcelo Vieira reacts on the pitch during the Spanish Liga Primera Division soccer match between Real Betis and Real Madrid at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAUL CARO

Real Madrid on Tuesday confirmed defender Marcelo and midfielder Luka Modric both suffered injuries to the same right leg muscle, the biceps femoris, in statements released on the Spanish club's website.

Marcelo and Modric may miss the upcoming La Liga match against Leganes on Wednesday and the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain on Mar. 6.

Real Madrid confirmed on its official website that the recovery of both players "will continue to be assessed."

Marcelo sustained his injury during Real Madrid's 5-3 win over Real Betis on Sunday, while Modric was injured and had been absent from training for the last two days.

The La Liga defending champion, Real Madrid is now in fourth place with 45 points, 17 points behind unbeaten leader Barcelona.