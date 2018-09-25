Sergio Ramos (L) and Luka Modric receive trophies for their selection to the 2018 World XI during The Best FIFA Football Awards gala in London on Monday, Sept. 24. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

The 2018 FIFPRO World XI announced here Monday includes four current Real Madrid players and erstwhile teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The team was presented at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 gala at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Ronaldo - now with Juventus - is joined on the list by Real Madrid defenders Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos and midfielders Marcelo and Luka Modric.

Only two other clubs had more than one player qualify for the World XI: Chelsea, with Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante; and Paris Saint-Germain, with Dani Alves and Kylian Mbappe.

Blancos archrival FC Barcelona are represented by Lionel Messi, while the goalkeeper spot goes to Manchester United's David de Gea.

Nobody was surprised to see so many Real Madrid players selected after the side won the Champions League for the third straight year, but some of the omissions were striking.

The World XI excludes Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, a finalist along with Modrid and Ronaldo for male player of the year, and Thibault Courtois, even though the Belgian international was named goalkeeper of the year.