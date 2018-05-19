Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane (C) gives instructions to his players during a La Liga match between Villarreal and Real Madrid at La Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, 19 May 2018. EPA-EFE/BIEL ALIÑO

Villarreal forward Roger Martinez celebrates after cutting Real Madrid's lead to 2-1 during a La Liga match at La Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, 19 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Biel Alino

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates with his teammates after giving his team a 2-0 lead during a La Liga soccer match at La Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, 19 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Villarreal winger Samu Castillejo celebrates after scoring the 2-2 equalizer past Real Madrid net minder Luca Zidane during a La Liga match at La Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, 19 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Biel Alino

Real Madrid wrapped up its La Liga season with a 2-2 away draw Saturday against Villarreal, a result that ensures a second-place league finish for Atletico Madrid.

The third-placed Blancos, who will square off next weekend in Kiev against Liverpool in the Champions League final, were not at their brilliant best on Saturday at Estadio de la Ceramica but still had control of the match until the latter stages.

The contest was notable for Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane's decision to give his son Luca his first-ever start at the first-team level.

The 20-year-old net minder was hardly tested in the early going, with Villarreal doing little offensively.

The visitors, meanwhile, kicked off the scoring in the 11th minute on a goal by Gareth Bale from the top of the area and then doubled their lead at the 32-minute mark on a close-range header by Cristiano Ronaldo off a pass from Marcelo.

Villarreal came out with more urgency in the second half and earned a free-kick opportunity at the edge of the area that forced Zidane to dive and tip the ball over the crossbar.

With a 2-0 lead, Real Madrid settled back in defense and allowed Villarreal to control the action and that led to two scores by the home side in the final half-hour of the match.

The first of those came at the 70-minute mark when Roger Martinez fired a rocket from inside the area that entered the top right part of the goal.

The equalizer then occurred in the 85th minute on a goal by Samu Castillejo, who maneuvered around Zidane and poked the ball into the back of the net.

The draw capped off another successful season for fifth-placed Villarreal, which now has finished in the top six of La Liga (and qualified for Europe) in five straight domestic campaigns.