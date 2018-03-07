Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez (L) in action against Paris Saint Germain's Marquinhos during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Paris Saint Germain's Angel Di Maria waits ahead of a corner kick as Paris Saint-Germain fans light flares during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) scores a goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid, in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Real Madrid's Casemiro (R) and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) celebrate a goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid, in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe (L) in action against Real Madrid's Casemiro during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates scoring with Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christophe Petit Tesson

The enthusiasm of supporters in the stands at Parc des Princes wasn't enough to rescue Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday's second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against holders Real Madrid, who built on their 3-1 advantage from the first leg to prevail 5-2 on aggregate.

The Blancos, in pursuit of a third consecutive Champions League trophy, became the first team this season to defeat PSG at home.

Playing without top striker Neymar, PSG struggled to create offense in the first half.

The man playing for Neymar, former Blanco Angel Di Maria, was ineffective, while Kylian Mbappe showed his lack of big-game experience and Edinson Cavani was stymied by the Real Madrid defense.

PSG were more positive to start the second half, but the tie was settled in the 51st minute when Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 12th goal of the Champions League campaign to make it 1-0 for Real Madrid on the night and 4-1 overall.

The hosts went down to 10 men in the 66th minute, as Marco Verratti picked up a second yellow card for disputing an official's call.

Five minutes later, Cavani scored from inside the six-yard box to narrow the deficit to 4-2, but Casemiro's goal for the Blancos in the 80th minute put the final nail in the coffin.