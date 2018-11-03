Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a Spanish La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 03, 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Lizon

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos (L) celebrates with teammate Sergio Reguilon after giving his team a 2-0 lead during a Spanish La Liga match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Villar

Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon (L) and Valladolid forward Enes Unal (C) vie for the ball during a Spanish La Liga match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

Real Madrid defeated Real Valladolid 2-0 in La Liga 11th-round action here Saturday, bringing an end to its five-game winless streak in the Spanish league.

Real Madrid scored two goals over a five-minute span toward the end of the match to secure a much-needed home win in the La Liga debut of interim coach Santiago Solari, who succeeded the dismissed Julen Lopetegui.

Since the Blancos' humililating 5-1 loss to arch-rival Barcelona in Spain's Clasico on Oct. 28, Solari has led Real Madrid to an easy 4-0 win over third-division side Melilla 4-0 in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday and the victory over Valladolid at Santiago Bernabeu.

Although Real Madrid dominated possession in the first half, it failed to open the scoring prior to halftime.

Valladolid then was dangerous in the second half and had the best chances to go ahead on the scoreboard, but a pair of shots by Ruben Alcaraz and Toni hit the woodwork and Courtois stopped a potential goal by Toni in a one-on-one opportunity.

Solari, however, made a key second-half substitution when he sent on Vinicius Jr., who replaced winger Asensio in the 73rd minute and gave Real Madrid the lead 10 minutes later on a shot that ricocheted off defender Kiko Olivas and into Valladolid's goal.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos then successfully converted a penalty five minutes later to give his side an insurance goal.

With the win, Real Madrid provisionally holds the sixth spot in the La Liga standings with 17 points, while Valladolid is eighth with 16 points.

Defending La Liga champion Barcelona leads the standings with 21 points and will have a chance to extend its one-point advantage over Atletico Madrid when it takes on Rayo Vallecano on Saturday night.