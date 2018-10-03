CSKA Moscow's Nikita Chernov (in red) and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid battle for the ball during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Oct. 2, in Moscow. EFE-EPA/Sergei Ilnitsky

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas (C) secures the ball during a Champions League match against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday, Oct. 2, in Moscow. EFE-EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

CSKA Moscow's Nikola Vlasic (No. 8) scores a goal against Real Madrid during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Oct. 2, in Moscow. EFE-EPA/Sergei Ilnitsky

CSKA Moscow find themselves the surprise leaders in Champions League Group G after upsetting holders Real Madrid 1-0 here Tuesday.

The Blancos are now scoreless in their last three matches in all competitions.

In an echo of the 2018 World Cup round-of-16 clash in Moscow between Russia and Spain, CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev proved as invincible against Real Madrid as he was against La Roja on July 1 at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Real Madrid, who started their bid for a fourth straight Champions League title with a comfortable 3-0 home win over AS Roma, faced Tuesday's contest without the injured Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Isco, while coach Julen Lopetegui decided to rest Sergio Ramos.

The hosts started aggressively and got their reward inside the 1st minute, thanks to a colossal blunder by Toni Kroos. The German international gave away the ball to CSKA's Nikola Vlasic, who got past Blancos defender Rafael Varane before beating keeper Keylor Navas to make it 1-0.

The 70,000 in the stands at Luzhniki erupted and the home side dominated possession for the first quarter-hour.

Real Madrid's first serious foray came after the 20th minute, but they soon seized the initiative and the rest of the first half was played in the CSKA end, as was most of the second period.

CSKA kept their shape on defense and when shots got through, Akinfeev was always there to make the stop - until he was sent off in the 9th minute of stoppage time with a direct red card for berating the official.

With 4 points from two matches, CSKA lead Group G, one point ahead of Real Madrid and Roma, who routed Plzen 5-0 on Tuesday.